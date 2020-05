CAR RATER: RATE This List Of BEST Cars FOR THE MONEY. Is It ON POINT Or Have They Missed Some GEMS YOU Like?

There is list after list rating the best cars by many sources. But one list that isn't done often and the we think is very important is that WHICH cars are the BEST FOR THE MONEY.



Got unlimited funds? It's a piece of cake to find something good.



But not everyone is in that position.



So check out this list and tell us if it's ON POINT or are there some GLARING omissions?



Best cars for the money based on price:



$10,000-$15,000



Nissan Sentra

Hyundai Elantra

Toyota Corolla

Hyundai Sonata

Ford Focus

Ford Fusion

Chevrolet Cruze

Kia Soul

Volkswagen Jetta

Nissan Versa



$15,000-$20,000



Honda Civic

Nissan Altima

Honda Accord

Toyota Camry

Chevrolet Malibu

Kia Optima

Toyota Prius

Volkswagen Passat

Ford Fusion Hybrid

BMW 328



$20,000-$25,000



Mercedes-Benz C300

Dodge Charger

Nissan Maxima

Dodge Challenger

Infiniti Q50

Subaru Outback

Lexus ES 350

Audi A4

Hyundai Genesis

Mercedes-Benz CLA250



$25,000-$30,000



Audi A6

BMW 535

Jaguar XF

Lexus GS 350

Genesis G80

Infiniti Q70

Lexus IS 300

Lexus LS 350

Lexus IS 350

BMW 435



$30,000-$35,000



Mercedes-Benz E300

Cadillac CT6

Infiniti Q60

Jaguar XJ

Volvo S90

Lincoln Continental

Kia Stinger

BMW 550

Lexus RC 350

Mercedes-Benz E400



Over $35,000



Mercedes-Benz S550

Audi A7

BMW 750

Jaguar F-TYPE

Audi A8

BMW 740

BMW 650

Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

BMW M4



Also, more info at the link.





