This past week the head honcho of AutoSpies, Agent 001, spent time in Phoenix driving the all-new Audi RS5.
Having just spent time with the big fella last week, we discussed the upcoming RS5 drive and its segment at length. And aside from the two obvious direct competitors — the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63 — honestly we couldn't think of much that would entertain us. I like really basic, simple cars and 001 is has evolved into more of a truck guy.Audi RS5Having said that, 001 did mention one tough comparison that we knew would be right up your alley. That would be the all-new Audi RS5 versus a Porsche 911 Carrera. There's just two catches: 1) The 911 has to be the base model; and, 2) it MUST be equipped with a PDK transmission.So, with that said, what's it going to be for you, Spies? Tell us WHICH car you would pick and WHY!Audi RS5
In this contest the RS5 wins hands down - it has 17 pictures versus 1 for the 911. — EVisNow (View Profile)
911 Carrera PDK, without even blinking. Faster, superior handling, lighter, much better looking, and better interior. — cidflekken (View Profile)
Agreed on all points.— momentofsurrender (View Profile)
Other than some junket pics here and there, why did 001 quit contributing to the site? Used to write some solid articles for AutoSpies back in the day - way back. Anyway, if they were both offered up as gifts, I would pick the 911 as it's at least $20k more similarly equipped. If I had to spend my own cash, I would go for the RS5. Better more comfortable daily driver, far more practical - you can actually travel with four adults and quite a bit better looking IMO. On top of that, similar all-around performance.— runninglogan1 (View Profile)
The Porsche, of course. But, in addition to PDK, I'd want metallic paint, leather interior, sport exhaust, sport chrono, Bose radio, 18 way adaptable seats, glass sun-roof, etc etc. With that, I'd have a base Porsche that costs as much as the RS5 for me and an A3 for wifey. The RS5 is no Porsche, but it is a well-equipped, four season sport coupe with very reasonable price/performance. BTW, I'd take a 718 Cayman GTS over either of them. — pcar4evr (View Profile)
So that's why yet ANOTHER article on this bore of a car.— fiftysix (View Profile)
