This past week the head honcho of AutoSpies, Agent 001, spent time in Phoenix driving the all-new Audi RS5. Having just spent time with the big fella last week, we discussed the upcoming RS5 drive and its segment at length. And aside from the two obvious direct competitors — the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63 — honestly we couldn't think of much that would entertain us.



I like really basic, simple cars and 001 is has evolved into more of a truck guy.



Audi RS5



Having said that, 001 did mention one tough comparison that we knew would be right up your alley. That would be the all-new Audi RS5 versus a Porsche 911 Carrera. There's just two catches: 1) The 911 has to be the base model; and, 2) it MUST be equipped with a PDK transmission.



So, with that said, what's it going to be for you, Spies? Tell us WHICH car you would pick and WHY!





Audi RS5






































































