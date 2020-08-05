CAR WARS! BMW M2 vs. The Mustang, Camaro And Challenger. WHICH Gets YOUR Dough?

Believe it or not although EV's have the buzz and sedans are on the wane, some people still want pure, old school performance cars.



Hence, today's dilemma. With so many good ones to choose, which WAY do you go?



And in this game there are a few routes you can go down.



1. The expression of a pure, traditional BMW in the glorious M2.



or



2. Good old boner inducing, AMERICAN pony car muscle.



No wrong choice here but in our opinion it boils down to personal taste and philosophy. Here's just one comparo to grease your wheels and help you choose...







So which do you pick Spies. Smooth, svelt, refined European?



Or GET THE F OUT OF HERE RAW Muscle and brashness?



Kind of like picking Obama or Trump. Sorry to go all Luciano but we HAD to do it to you!



Vote your choice!





