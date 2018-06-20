CAR WARS! Design Edition: Does The All-new BMW 8-Series Look TOO SIMILAR To The Ford Mustang For Its Own Good?

Vehicle launches are always interesting.



That's because people, especially enthusiasts, start picking sides right off the bat. While I try to remain objective in most instances, I too fall to this at times.



What can I say? I am passionate about autos.



So when I saw the launch of the all-new BMW 8-Series last week, I caught onto something. Like a lot of launches of all-new BMW products, the 8'er seems to be polarizing.



Some see the all-new 8 and proclaim it for its beauty. Others chastise its design for being essentially a gussied up 6-Series and lacking imagination.



And then others have been keen to point out one thing: The 8-Series looks similar to the Ford Mustang. I questioned if that was simply vitriol in the streets but then I did a little experiment. I slapped together front 3/4 images of the Mustang and 8-Series and then I grabbed two side profile shots of both cars. The result is our cover image as well as what you'll see below.



So, I've got to ask: Does the all-new 8-Series look TOO SIMILAR to the 2018 Ford Mustang for its own good?









