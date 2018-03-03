CAR WARS! Drag Race Edition: Who Wins The Sub $60k High-performance Challenge? Audi RS3 or BMW M2?

Agent00R submitted on 3/3/2018

Category: Videos

As is par for the course these days, Audi and BMW both have high-performance offerings for the A3 and 2-Series, respectively.

Known as the RS3 and M2, they're the object of desire for many. 

That's because they've got small footprints, quite a bit of power and a lot of attitude. 

For some, the most important benchmark are track times. For others its how good the interior is. For others its whether or not it's got great tech. And, for certain individuals it all comes down to how it does on the drag strip.

Sure, it's a one-dimensional measure but it's a lot of fun to watch. That said, the folks at Autocar recently put the RS3 up against the M2 to see who would take the drag race crown. 

See the end result below!


This one's simple: take one Audi RS3, and one BMW M2, and launch them both together at the same time to see which one is quicker. Will it be the Audi RS3 saloon, all 395bhp and with 4wd to propel it? Or will it be the BMW M2? On the face of it, it has lesser advantages, being only 2wd and having just 370bhp. But it is lighter. And to compensate for the Audi's natural traction advantage, we'll try it both with launch control, and from a standing start. Which, then, will be faster?




User Comments

cidflekken

I'm a little surprised at the result of the rolling race. When the new RS5 was up against the C63S Coupe and M4, the RS5 won the drag race but was blown away in the rolling race. Thought the same would happen here. Is it a gearing issue with the M2?

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 3/3/2018 7:01:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

