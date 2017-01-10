CAR WARS! Family Edition — All-new Audi A5 Sportback Takes On Volkswagen Arteon

When it comes to four-door coupes, there's now a slew of options to choose from.

But if you're a fan of all things Volkswagen Auto Group (VAG or VWAG), then you may have a more difficult decision to make.

That's because Volkswagen has brought along the all-new Arteon. 

More or less it's a follow up to the Passat CC, or CC, as it was known in its later life. When I drove that car I was mightily impressed. It felt every bit of an Audi, and wouldn't you know it, the CC cost nearly as much too!

This must have gotten our friends at Auto Express thinking. That's because the publication put the all-new A5 Sportback up against the Arteon. 

While they're family members, there's a clear difference in execution. This can make all the difference. That said, see below the verdict delivered by the Auto Express team. 

Verdict

First place: Volkswagen Arteon

VW's Arteon four-door coupe is a bit noisier and more costly to run than the A5 Sportback, but it’s got more kit as standard, looks great, is more comfortable and better to drive than its rival. It’s close enough behind the Audi on running costs, while beating it in those other areas, to narrowly take the victory here.

Second place: Audi A5 Sportback

 

There's not much in it, because the Audi A5 Sportback is comfortable, powerful, economical and handsome; it’s just not as well equipped or as good to drive as its rival. We love its top-quality interior and strong residual values are good for both cash buyers and those choosing PCP finance.

 

 


User Comments

MDarringer

Europe might swallow the BS of the Arteon, but the similarity in price to an Audi of the same size would make it a terrible seller here. 10 years ago, VW could have cleaned up with an "Avalon" but they are incapable of reading a market and responding in a timely manner. If they could price the Arteon exactly the same as the Passat, it would make a brilliant American Passat replacement.

Posted on 10/1/2017 9:53:45 AM

Posted on 10/1/2017 9:53:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

I've always said, and wondered, "Why is VW so SLOW to act in the US?"

Posted on 10/1/2017 10:12:29 AM

Posted on 10/1/2017 10:12:29 AM | | Votes: 1   

