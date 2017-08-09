CAR WARS! GM's Finest Go Head-to-Head, Which Would YOU Rather? Camaro ZL1 1LE vs. Corvette Z06

It's pretty safe to say that we give General Motors a rough time. But, in all honesty, it's not because we want to see the auto group fail. We just want an American company to pull its head out of its ass and build excellent, volume-moving products.



It can be done.



Having said that, I have to say that GM does deliver on one front. Its performance cars are top notch. When I think of cars like the C7 Corvette, Cadillac CTS-V and ATS-V, I can't help but smile. Hell, even the all-new Camaro is a pretty nice automobile.



To me, it seems like these vehicles actually represent the best work GM is doing. Now only if the automaker could apply this attention to detail across the lineup and up the ante, who knows what would be in store?



At this point it's clear that the company is producing two exceptional performance products. One is the Corvette Z06 and the other is the Camaro ZL1 1LE. Both are V8-powered, 650 horsepower machines. The only question at this point is WHICH and WHY?





