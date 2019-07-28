CAR WARS! Head To Head: WHICH Sports Car Does It BETTER? The Audi R8 RWS vs. The Porsche 911 (992)

When it comes to sports cars that cost around $150,000 smackers, you've got a difficult decision ahead of you. That's because there's so many different ways you can go.



But if you're prioritizing good looks, a touch of luxury and daily driver usability, well, there's only a couple options that really stand out. To us, at least.



That would be the Porsche 911 (992) Carrera S and the Audi R8 RWS — both are rear-wheel drive variants.



As has been the dilemma ever since the launch of the four rings' supercar, the question remains: WHICH do you go with? The iconic 911 or the new-age R8?



Our friends at Pistonheads recently stacked the two together for an evaluation. See the end result, below.







The new Porsche 911 has grown in size and is heavier than ever. So does it still thrill and entertain the way a true 911 should? In this video, PistonHeads’ Dan Prosser answers that question and wonders if for the same money, you’d be better off with an Audi R8 RWS instead.



