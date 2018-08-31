One of the most highly criticized vehicle categories is high-performance sport-utility vehicles. Although automotive journalists love any brown station wagon — because they're sales are on fire (!) — they typically call these power-laden SUVs "pointless."



Funny, because they're extremely popular with folks with deep pockets. Take, for example, the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.



That said, other automakers have developed their own high-performance SUV offerings.



Cue the Porsche Cayenne Turbo. Bring in the Range Rover Sport SVR. The folks over at Autocar have brought both monsters together for testing purposes.



But, WHICH one gets crowned "king of the castle?" See below for the verdict.





The new Porsche Cayenne Turbo is a mighty piece of kit. Big 4x4s like this are expected to do it all: go off road, be incredibly refined on road and yet be sports cars while they’re at it.



The Cayenne Turbo employs a twin-turbocharged V8 to get its work done. And it’s magnificent.



But there is a rival. The Range Rover Sport SVR is a big SUV that has been to Jaguar Land Rover’s SVO division to get its share of performance upgrades, including a 5.0 litre supercharged V8 that’s even more powerful than the Porsche.



But which is better? Join us on, and off, some of the best roads we know, as we look to find out.



<br>



