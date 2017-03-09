CAR WARS! Hot Hatch Shootout Between Two German GIANTS — Audi RS3 vs. Mercedes-AMG A45

When it comes to hot hatches, there's plenty to choose from these days. Hell, these days you've got several levels of performance to choose from.



You start with, simply, no performance. You graduate to some performance with vehicles like the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Ford Focus ST. Then, you get the big boys. That's where cars like the Mercedes-AMG A45 and Audi RS3 come into the picture.



Both feature all-wheel drive, both have over 350 horsepower and both have dual-clutch gearboxes. I don't think you really can go wrong if you choose one over the other, but as we've made it clear here at AutoSpies, we like to know which vehicle is best-in-breed.



And that's what Autocar has spelled out in its latest review.



That said, the verdict from its head-to-head battle is below. For the full review, click "Read Article."





...It’s on the road where an AMG A45 shows it has the better moves. Its suspension breathes more easily and it responds to wheel inputs more keenly. The stats say there isn’t much in it when it comes to kerb weight, but the AMG?– as well it might – feels more agile and more willing. Albeit with more noise, more crackle, more overrun pops, less overall refinement. ?On the road the AMG, too, has unimpeachable limits but on a circuit displays a touch more adjustability than the Audi – although neither is anything like as lively as, say, a Ford Focus RS. The numbers say the Audi is faster around a track, but the AMG is the more engaging car. And on the road it’s the more fun car, too. It feels that bit more special.



Which is what it takes to swing the result the Mercedes’ way. Were this a test of everyday cars, the Audi’s cabin solidity, ambience and refinement might seal it. But this is, after all, a test of driver’s cars, and while the Audi might be preferable for most Monday to Friday, only one would do on a Sunday morning.



