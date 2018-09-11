CAR WARS! IF Someone Handed You The Keys To A 3-Series, F-150 Or Wrangler, WHICH Keys Would YOU Take?

One thing we love doing here at AutoSpies is asking questions. Sometimes they may seem pretty straightforward, other times people may have absolutely no clue as to what we're getting at.



Today we're going to push the boundaries of your thinking.



That's because today we're pushing our CAR WARS theme to the limit. While these tend to typically pit direct competitors head-to-head, this time it's a bit different.



OK, it's a lot different.



We're bringing together a trio that, on the surface, has no business being cross shopped. But, we're living in weird times, Spies. In fact, we're hearing and seeing a lot of folks make some rather crazy moves.



Take, for example, the buyer of a one-year old Porsche Macan swapping it out for an all-new Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. Or, how about the former owner of a BMW 7-Series who said "Screw it," and decided to get a fully loaded Ford F-150 King Ranch.



So, we've got to ask: IF you were handed the keys to a BMW 3-Series, Ford F-150 or Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, WHICH would you take home to own?





