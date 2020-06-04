CAR WARS! Knowing What You Know NOW, Would You Buy The Mid-Engine Corvette Or Porsche 911 With YOUR Money?

It's hard to argue with the Porsche 911.
I know, I've owned quite a few.
But as much as I liked them I always thought they would be BETTER than they were. Faster, less expensive, more radical exterior, more unique.
To get one optioned right, it's mid 100's these days.
But there's a new kid in town. The mid-engine Corvette. Pretty much the only game changing thing GM has produced in 30+ years.
But let's give them credit. This new Vette is FINALLY what people have been wishing for. No more Wal-Mart interior, rat fur carpets and compromise after compromise.
So here's the question.
If it was YOUR money RIGHT NOW, would you spend it on a new Vette or go with the classic 911?
Spies, discuss.