CAR WARS! Luxury Barge SHOWDOWN: All-new Audi A8 vs. BMW 7-Series vs. Mercedes S-Class

When it comes to large, luxury sedans it's really tough to top the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

It has loads of style, a heaping amount of luxury and it's the vehicle of choice for heads of state.

It's almost like the BMW 7-Series is an also ran. And then there's the Audi A8 — It's always been trailing behind.

But now there's an all-new A8 and its high-tech features have drawn a lot of interest in the automotive world. There's just one problem: Its design leaves a lot to be desired. Having said that, Carwow recently had the chance to drive all three, back to back to back, to deliver a verdict.

Watch the clip below to receive the 411 and let us know: WHICH large, luxury barge would YOU put in your driveway?



When it comes to luxury limousines, there’s always been one car that sits head and shoulders above the competition – the Mercedes S-Class. But Audi and BMW have been knocking on the door for some time, so is it time the crown was handed over to either the A8 or 7 Series?

Join Mat as he takes you on a tour of these luxury limousines, taking a closer look at their design, interiors (both front and back!), while also finding out just what they’re like to drive! Is the S-Class going to retain its crown?




