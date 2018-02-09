CAR WARS! Luxury Barge SHOWDOWN: All-new Audi A8 vs. BMW 7-Series vs. Mercedes S-Class

When it comes to large, luxury sedans it's really tough to top the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It has loads of style, a heaping amount of luxury and it's the vehicle of choice for heads of state.



It's almost like the BMW 7-Series is an also ran. And then there's the Audi A8 — It's always been trailing behind.



But now there's an all-new A8 and its high-tech features have drawn a lot of interest in the automotive world. There's just one problem: Its design leaves a lot to be desired. Having said that, Carwow recently had the chance to drive all three, back to back to back, to deliver a verdict.



Watch the clip below to receive the 411 and let us know: WHICH large, luxury barge would YOU put in your driveway?







