CAR WARS! NEW or USED? BMW M2 CS vs. Used Porsche 911 vs. Used Mercedes-AMG GT S...

This week BMW released pricing of one of its latest sports cars. Dubbed the M2 CS, it's a vehicle that BMWphiles have been pining for since the launch of the standard M2.



It's the most hardcore, road-going variant of the M2 that will exist. This is its swan song.



But for this exclusivity and power, of course, there's a price to pay. It just may be more than you think.



The M2 CS will start at a base price of $83,600*.



*NOTE: Price does not include title, taxes and fees.



That's an awful lot of coin for an M2. Although I'd argue it's the best BMW M car out right now, that's just a big ask. Even the most pure BMW fans have to be scratching their heads on this one.



You know why? That's because $85,000 can nab you two other lovely autos.



That would include a used Porsche 911 (991) Carrera 2S and, in addition, a used Mercedes-AMG GT S. While the M2 is good, the Porsche and Mercedes are SO much better. They're more focused and they're better looking — at least in my eyes.



Having said that, I've got to ask: WHICH would YOU rather? The all-new BMW M2 CS? The Porsche 911 C2S? Or, the Mercedes-AMG GT S?







