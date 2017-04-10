Every once and a while we have to take a second and look at the overall automotive market. That's because it's been pretty amazing to see the evolution in recent years.



Used sports cars are at an all-time high provided it's the right model with the right gearbox. If you've been following the Porsche and Ferrari market, you know what I mean.



Take, for example, the price of 911 993s, which are worth more now than they were new.



Or, how about the spike in Ferrari 308/328 prices? Who saw that coming? You could pick those up for next to nothing only years ago.



That said, an auction is going on in the U.K. for a 1974 Porsche 911 2.7. With the auction estimated to end somewhere between 100,000-120,000 EUR we've got to ask: Would YOU rather have a '74 911 2.7 or an all-new 911 GT3?



They're about the same price. I know, I know. #FirstWorldProblems





The original Porsche dealer for Birmingham and the surrounding area was Newton Garage and there, in the workshop, could be found three wise men - all factory trained Porsche technicians - and all running the workshop and servicing Porsches supplied throughout the Midlands. When Newton Garage lost the franchise in the early 1980s our three intrepid technicians - Messrs Pattison, Corbett, and Taylor - decided that their collective knowledge and experience was too great to go to waste. And so PCT Porsche was established, initially in Birmingham and latterly in Coventry where today, they still enjoy an exceptional reputation as one of the most knowledgeable and experienced specialist Porsche dealers in the country. In 1982, David Pattison bought this original right-hand drive, 2.7 Carrera, which had been UK supplied through Malaya garage in Sussex back in January 1974. He bought it from Nick Faure, a noted Porsche racer and factory driver of the day. It was in its original colour of Light Yellow ( factory code B4B4) with black upholstery and had covered 59,960 miles from new. Since then he has owned and cherished this car, maintaining it himself of course at PCT, which has included a strip down and overhaul of both the engine and the gearbox. It is a matching numbers car throughout and completely faithful to the original factory spec. Today it has covered 121,939 miles. In short, this car is a time warp piece of history with known provenance from new and has enjoyed exceptional maintenance and care throughout its life. Offered for sale for the very first time ever, this is an exceptional opportunity for the enthusiast and collector alike who will be tasked with taking on the responsibility of keeping this stunning car in the manner to which it has become accustomed! Priced very competitively, we anticipate lively bidding.



