CAR WARS! Road Trip Showdown — WHICH Large SUV Are You Taking Across The Country? Chevrolet Suburban Vs. Ford Expedition

As noted in my previous thread, many people get categorized as either being a "GM guy," or a "Ford guy.

" But, I don't really think that necessarily matters in modern times.

That's because loyalty is becoming less of an important factor when making a product decision. Of greater emphasis is the quality of a product and its respective price.

All that said, I've taken delivery of a Ford Expedition MAX for the week. In addition, I recently had the chance to drive a Chevrolet Tahoe RST. Both are brilliant, large SUVs in their own way; however, we wanted to propose a situation.

IF you were to do a road trip across the country and you were going to ditch the idea of having an RV, which large SUV would YOU pick? Would it be the Chevrolet Suburban or the Ford Expedition?



