CAR WARS! Sport Sedan Shakedown — Jaguar XE vs. Mercedes-AMG C43

In the world of sport sedans, it's pretty tough to argue that the BMW 3-Series isn't king.

Except, it's not anymore.

At least if you are to believe Motor Trend's Head 2 Head series.

The all-new Jaguar XE beat it out for being the best driver's car. But, what happens if you were to put it up against the likes of the new Mercedes-AMG C43. You know, the car that is essentially the C400 just packaged up with AMG badging and a neater interior.

Well, my friends, the Jaguar's day has come. It has found a worthy opponent. Having said that, who gets the crown?

Tune in below and find out.


On this episode of Head 2 Head presented by Tire Rack, Jason Cammisa and Jonny Lieberman explore the burgeoning segment of mid-grade performance machines. Way back in Episode 67, the then-brand-new Jaguar XE beat the once-dominant BMW 335i to capture the crown. In terms of pure driving joy, Jag had Bimmer’s number. But there’s a new AMG in town, and the boys can’t even agree on whether or not it’s a “real” one. On the one hand, 12 months ago, the essentially unchanged C43 was sold as a non-AMG C450 4Matic. On the other, in terms of acceleration, the C43 barrels down a dragstrip like a real AMG. Acceleration notwithstanding, is the C43 good enough to stick it to the subtle, lithe, lively Jaguar? There’s only one way to find out!





