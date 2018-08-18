CAR WARS! Sports Car SHOWDOWN: Mercedes-AMG GT C vs. Porsche 911 Carrera T

Although everyone is getting all hot and bothered about sport-utility vehicles and trucks, I am still sticking to my guns. I adore sports cars.



And if you're in the market for one right now — lucky you — you're probably left scratching your head as you search for a real driver's car. It's tough to find one these days.



But as the keen folks at Autocar noted in this head-to-head showdown, there's still two vehicles available for drivers. That would be the Mercedes-AMG GT C and the Porsche 911 Carrera T.



To me this is going to be a helluva test. That's because they're sports cars that do things in a completely different fashion. Let's see: A grunty, front-mounted V8 with amenities to spare. Or, a more high strung six-cylinder hanging off the back of this more focused 911?



Let's see the verdict play out, below.







For the road, the GT C is the best version of Mercedes-AMG's V8 sports car. Is the Carrera T the sweet spot of the Porsche 911 range, too?



To find out, we drive both cars back-to-back on some of our favourite roads. In the process, we realise that sometimes less really is more.



