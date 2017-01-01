CAR WARS! Sports Car Showdown — Would You RATHER Have The BMW M2 Or Ford Mustang Shelby GT350?

Although you may at first say "Hey, this is an unlikely pairing," hold your horses. One could argue that the buyer of a BMW M2 or Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 would never cross shop each ride.



Well, how do you know? If you've got money burning a hole in your pocket and you're a REAL car enthusiast, you don't care about brands. You care about fun no matter how it's delivered and how it's labeled.



For about $50-60,000, the M2 and GT350 pose an interesting proposition. Both are wildly different from each other but it's impossible to say that they do not deliver on the fun quota.



So, WHICH sports car would you rather have? The BMW or the Shelby?



Which Car Wins? Both the M2 and GT350 are world-class products that deliver plenty of smiles per gallon, but which one claims victory in this Quick Comparison? Well, much like voting in Florida on election night, it’s too close to call. We simply can’t decide which is a better choice, as we love each of them for different reasons. The BMW is a joy to drive, refined, civilized and nearly telepathic. But the Mustang’s wailing engine, scary speed, and sexy styling are just as easy to fall for. That may sound like a copout, but luckily, you can’t go wrong with either one.





