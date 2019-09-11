CAR WARS! Supercar Edition: WHICH Would YOU Rather? The Lamborghini Huracan Evo OR The McLaren 600LT?

Aside from the Ferrari F8 Tributo, the two supercars du jour are the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and the McLaren 600LT. The raging bull is off a refresh. The Brit, on the other hand, is the most souped up sport series car in McLaren's portfolio.



So, they're both extremely capable and quite punctual.



At the end of the day though, only one thing matters: Which one is the BEST?



Good news! Our friends at Autocar just posted a clip of both autos going head-to-head. Rather than get all fussy about how these two supercars do on the road though, they decided to put them both on the track and see how it played out.



See the verdict, below.







Today, two of the hottest Supercars of the moment.



The Lamborghini Huracan Evo is new this year and we love it’s naturally aspirated engine, its sense of theatre and drama - it’s all that a supercar should be. But is it keen enough to drive on a circuit?



The McLaren 600LT is undoubtedly sharp to drive - the turbocharged 600LT is one of McLaren’s most focussed and enjoyable cars to date.



But can it shake off a Huracan Evo on track, and more importantly, can it provide more fun while it’s trying? And what of the elephant in the room, the car that isn’t available for comparison testing yet, the Ferrari F8 Tributo?



Join Matt Prior and Mauro Calo as they take the pair onto the beautiful Anglesey circuit and find out.



<br>



