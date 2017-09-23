CAR WARS! The Age-old Debate — Emotion Vs. Speed? The Audi R8 Spyder Vs. The Porsche 911 Turbo

In the world of supercars, it's tough to argue against the likes of the Porsche 911 Turbo and the Audi R8.



While the Porsche can be considered a bit conservative due to its carried-over design and immense amount of traction, the R8 is a bit more of an exotic due to its wedge-shaped design and V10 that's loosely shared with the Lamborghini Huracan. But, which one wins in a back-to-back duel?



I think it really comes down to two things:



1) If you're seeking pure, unadultered speed then the choice is obvious — you have to have the Porsche 911 Turbo. It's an utter, utter monster that will leave you speechless. There's just one catch. It's not the most exciting car in the world to drive as the turbos really muffle the sound and it has SO much traction that drama is pretty limited.



2) If you're OK with being a few tenths of a second slower but are seeking a more visceral experience, you have to go with the R8. While its V10 doesn't produce the most amazing soundtrack, it is still quite good. Frankly, this vehicle when driven hard will keep you guessing and on your toes. I like that. And while the second-gen car doesn't look as cool as the first-gen R8, it still is quite edgy especially when compared the 911.



That said, what say YOU, Spies? I know we have a couple users who have owned both, would be a treat to hear their thoughts...





On this episode of Head 2 Head presented by Tire Rack (http://www.tirerack.com), hosts Jonny Lieberman and Randy Pobst take a look at two entry-level convertible supercars, the Audi R8 V10 Spyder and the Porsche Turbo Cabriolet. These are the base versions. The brakes are steel, the engines are in a relatively relaxed state of tune, and the suspensions have been dialed down a notch or two. Still, with each convertible pumping out 540 hp and sporting seven-speed, dual-clutch transmissions that send power to all four wheels, these two aren’t exactly no frills. Pobst and Lieberman put the two through their paces, on a winding open road and a racetrack. Which superconvertible is best? Watch and find out!





