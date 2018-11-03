CAR WARS! The All-new BMW M5 vs. The All-new Mercedes-AMG E63 S — Who's KING Of The Sport Sedan Castle?

When it comes to sport sedans, it's really tough to beat the likes of the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63. They're both tried and true performers, both with heapings of luxury and high-performance attitude.



But, as you know, we care about which one is the best. You know what they say, "Second place is the first loser."



So, who did it better?



In this CAR magazine review, our friends across the pond put both of them to the test in a head-to-head fashion. Both have forced induction V8s, both have all-wheel drive and both are legends.



Below is the verdict. For the FULL piece, click on over.





...After a day of non-stop driving on both road and track, splitting M5 from E63 S remains an incredibly tough choice. For a start, both genetically hyped-up four-doors are very good cars. That’s good as in fast, entertaining and communicative too. Although the M5 is the new kid on the block and comes decorated with plenty of advance laurels, the defending champion puts up a hard fight. And it has a lot going for it, like mean looks and a loud voice, the more brutal way of addressing all things dynamic, or the fact that it is also available in estate car guise. The E63 S is about as rough and raw as the sub-brand wants to go.

In contrast, the M5 looks less butch and is less butch. It comes across as the more homogeneous driving machine, sweeter at the limit, always tactile and composed, a tad more compliant, pleasantly relaxed at five tenths yet totally switched on when it really matters. The BMW M5 wins this battle, if only by a short head.





