CAR WARS! V12 SOUND Off! Ferrari F12 TdF vs. Lamborghini Aventador SV — Who'd You Rather?

To me, when it comes to automobiles, sound matters. Not a little bit but a lot. Without that certain sound or feeling, the entire experience can be a wash.



But this is something that is not a concern when you have a Ferrari. Or, a Lamborghini. To be more specific, one of their V12 cars. While the V8s and V10s are nice, they're just not the same. A V12 is another world, essentially.



So, of two of their unique V12 cars, which one is the king of the castle?



Does the Ferrari F12 TdF sound better?



Or, does the crown rightfully belong to the Lamborghini Aventador SV?



What say you, Spies? Listen up, below!





Today I introduce something new, the SOUND BATTLE! Which car will win? Let me know in the comments! Enjoy!



