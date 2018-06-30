CAR WARS! V8 Engine Head-to-Head: Which Motor Would You Rather? Mustang GT 5.0L OR Corvette Grand Sport 6.2L?

You know, I have to say that I truly have come to despise stupid or nonsensical comparisons.

This latest comparison is along the same lines; however, at least the author admits it.

Rather than compare the Ford Mustang head-to-head with the Chevrolet Corvette, he decides to take a different approach: Compare the engines.

OK, I can go along with that.

Taking that perspective, Spies, I was wondering: WHICH American V8 would YOU prefer? The Mustang GT's 5.0-liter Coyote V8, OR the Corvette Grand Sport's 6.2-liter eight cylinder?


Comparing the Corvette and the Ford Mustang isn't exactly fair.

The Mustang GT should go up against the Chevy Camaro SS. But the only Camaro we've tested came without the Super Sportiness — there was a perfectly fine turbocharged four-banger under the hood.

So I decided to make this more of an engine-on-engine contest, which led me from the 460-horsepower 5.0-liter Mustang V8 to the 460-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 under the hood of the redoubtable Corvette Grand Sport...



