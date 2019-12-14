CAR WARS! WHICH Is Quicker? The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Or The Renault Megane RS Trophy R?

If you've been paying attention to the latest Porsche offerings, it's not just all about the Taycan. That's because the 718 Cayman now offers a GT4 as well as the Boxster Spyder.



420 horsepower in those tiny things is a lot of fun.



One little thing though. The folks at Autocar decided to put together a fun little competition featuring the all-new 718 Cayman GT4 and a car we don't get in the States. That would be the Renault Megane RS Trophy R.



The Megane is no joker. Featuring carbon fiber wheels, no back seats and a 300 horsepower motor, this front-wheel drive auto set the FWD lap record at the world famous Nürburgring.



So, how's it shake out? Watch the clip below.







