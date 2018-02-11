CAR WARS! WHO'd You Rather? The BMW M850i Convertible vs. The Mercedes-Benz S560 Convertible

We've been keeping an eye on the development of the all-new BMW 8-Series.

While the coupe made its big-time debut this past summer, the convertible just appeared for the first time yesterday.

BMWphiles can rejoice.

BMW 8-Series Convertible

But, now that all has been revealed, one has to ask: Is this really the ultimate driving machine? Or, does that accolade really lie in another manufacturer's hands?

In the the flagship, big body coupe class there's one other competitor that most folks think of right off the top of their heads. That would be the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Having driven various models of the S-Class, I can safely say it is a brilliant machine. Sedan, Coupe and Maybach all are remarkable.

Simply put, BMW's got its work cut out for itself. Considering how excellent the 7-Series is, I don't doubt the Bavarians can deliver.

Having said that, can you get past its look first though? To figure that out, we've decided to put the 8-Series head-to-head with the S-Class when it comes to style, inside and out.

So, WHICH would YOU rather? The all-new M850i Convertible or the S560 Convertible?


BMW 8-Series Convertible































































User Comments

S...not even close.

Posted on 11/2/2018 8:28:50 PM   

