CAS17: AWESOME or AWFUL? Are Mercedes-Benz's Interiors ON POINT or OFF The Mark?

In the luxury sector, we must admit that it's gotta be difficult for the design teams to continually reinvent a brand's look, feel and textures.
There's only so much that can be done. However, we've been noting that some automakers are keeping things interesting on the inside of vehicles. Some have started integrating new pattern work into the upholstrey's stitching, while others have started creating shapes and patterns in the seat's perforation.2017 Chicago Auto ShowThe reality is that some succeed and others fail. Massively. Having said that we wanted to bring forth Mercedes-Benz's latest efforts and hear what YOU have to say on the matter. The three-pointed star's interiors have been known to be ergonomic nightmares and a tad old man-ish; however, as of late it seems they've turned a corner. Now they're home to large displays and a lot of tech gadgets. So, we've gotta ask: Are Mercedes' latest interiors AWESOME or AWFUL?2017 Chicago Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R
