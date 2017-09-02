CAS17: Nissan Bolsters The Titan Line Up With All-New KING Cab Models — Real-Life Pics HERE!

Since the launch of the Nissan Titan, it's clear that the Japanese auto manufacturer has been trying to turn a page with its new truck offerings. That's because the market is as competitive as ever.



You can thank the Ford F-150 for that.



That said, our friends at Nissan are not going to take that sitting down. Not only has it launched the Titan and Titan XD with a Cummins diesel, the company has also prepped something else. Making its debut today was the King Cab Titan, which can be had with a gasoline-fed V8 as well as the XD motor.



To us what makes this compelling is its bumper-to-bumper warranty that's five years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first.



Our very own Agent 001 was on the scene ready to snap some real-life pics of the vehicle today. Make sure to get your scroll on and check out the full details, below!





Nissan's press release follows:



Nissan adds new King Cab body style to complete lineup of award winning TITAN and TITAN XD models

New King Cab body added to previous Crew Cab and Single Cab configurations – on sale spring 2017

King Cab available for both TITAN half-ton and TITAN XD with 6.5-foot bed length

Retains rear hinge door design with wide-opening feature for easy access to 2nd row

Offered in S, SV and PRO-4X trim levels, available with first-in-segment "rear seat delete" for extra utility, fully flat load floor and secure storage space

Like all 2017 TITAN and TITAN XD models, new King Cab backed by America's Best Truck 100,000-mile / 5-year Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty1 CHICAGO – Nissan today revealed the new 2017 TITAN and TITAN XD King Cab models, completing the lineup of innovative new full-size pickups. The world debut announcement came during a media event at the Chicago Auto Show. Also on display at the show, which runs at Chicago's McCormick Place from February 11-20, are a specially built Nissan NV Cargo X and two specially modified TITAN PRO-4X models. The new King Cab is marked by its available 6-person seating, wide-opening rear doors and available "rear seat delete" option that is ideal for commercial use with its flat floor and secure in-cab storage space. "The launch of the new King Cab body is the last step in a journey that began in December 2015 with the debut of the breakthrough TITAN XD, which continues to carve out a unique white space between competitors' heavy-duty and half-ton trucks," said Fred Diaz, division vice president and general manager, North America Trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles, Nissan North America, Inc. "Now, with the addition of a half-ton TITAN, our new Endurance® V8, three body configurations, three bed lengths and a range of grade levels and equipment packages, we're covering nearly every segment in the personal and commercial full-size truck markets. Add to that the industry's best 5-year/100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and the TITAN family is even more compelling." The TITAN King Cab will be offered in 4x4 and 4x2 drive and three grade levels – S, SV and PRO-4X – each with a standard 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 engine and 7-speed automatic transmission. TITAN King Cab offers an available maximum towing capacity of 9,420 pounds and maximum payload capacity of 1,640 pounds when properly equipped. The TITAN XD King Cab similarly will be available in 4x4 and 4x2 drive and three grade levels – S, SV and PRO-4X. Two driveline choices are offered with the TITAN XD King Cab: the 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 engine with 7-speed automatic or powerful Cummins® 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel – rated at 310 horsepower and a hefty 555 lb-ft of torque – matched with a heavy-duty 6-speed Aisin A466ND automatic transmission. TITAN XD King Cab offers an available maximum towing capacity of 12,510 pounds (diesel engine) and maximum payload capacity of 2,710 pounds (gas engine) when properly equipped.



Like the TITAN and TITAN XD Crew Cab and Single Cab models, the new King Cab body was designed by Nissan Design America in San Diego, California. The body features a roomy cab with a choice of front split bench seat or front bucket seats (standard on PRO-4X, optional on SV grade). A 60/40-split fold-down rear seat is also standard. Heated front seats are available with PRO-4X and SV grade, along with optional heated and cooled front seats on PRO-4X. The new King Cab also offers a first-in-segment "rear seat delete" option, which removes the rear seat, rear heater duct and rear roof-mounted assist grips and adds a flat rear load floor and rear wall finisher with tie-down hooks. "This feature is going to be extremely well received by commercial truck buyers for its extra utility and secure, climate-safe storage space inside the cab. It's a real workhorse like the new Single Cab, but with more flexibility to stow equipment and other valuables," said Diaz. "Nissan is becoming a strong player in the commercial vehicle market with our NV vans and industry leading warranty. Now, with the new King Cab and Single Cab models, we expect to grow our worksite presence with TITAN and TITAN XD as well." As part of the American TITAN lineup, the new King Cab was developed with core Nissan planning, design, engineering and manufacturing teams contributing from Tennessee, California, Michigan, Arizona and Mississippi. The TITAN and TITAN XD King Cabs are assembled in Canton, Mississippi, with its V8 engines assembled in Decherd, Tennessee and Cummins diesel engines assembled in Columbus, Indiana. All 2017 TITAN and TITAN XD models are covered by Nissan's "America's Best Truck Warranty"1 – featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5-years/100,000-miles, whichever comes first. Vehicles covered by the new warranty, which includes basic and powertrain coverage, include all V8 gasoline and diesel powered models. The 2017 TITAN half-ton was named "2017 Pickup Truck of the Year" by Truck Trend magazine. The award represents "a real-world evaluation of pickups as seen through the eyes of truck experts and enthusiasts," according to the magazine. In addition to the TRUCK TREND 2017 Pickup Truck of the Year title, 2017 TITAN models were recently named "Full-size Truck of Texas," "Commercial Vehicle of Texas" and "Best Value" by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA), and given an "Extreme Off-Road" title by journalists participating in the Active Lifestyle Vehicle Awards (ALV). For more information on TITAN and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit www.NissanNews.com.

