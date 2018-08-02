CAS2018: Impressed Or Depressed? Volkswagen Officially Unwraps The Flagship 2019 Arteon Sedan

Today, Volkswagen of America, Inc. , unveiled the all-new 2019 Arteon at the Chicago Auto Show. Based off the award-winning MQB platform, the newest Volkswagen flagship offers a sleek fastback design, an upscale interior, innovative technology, and available 4Motion® all-wheel drive. “The Arteon is Volkswagen’s brand shaper,” said Hinrich J. Woebcken, CEO of the North American Region, Volkswagen. “This car is the spiritual successor to the CC, but it is bolder and faster. Arteon has the style and performance of a luxury Gran Turismo for about the price of a fully loaded midsize sedan.”



2018 Chicago Auto Show Photo Gallery The Arteon is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) architecture, which allows for a more cab-backward design, giving Arteon a completely different look than the outgoing CC. Arteon’s wheelbase is more than 5 inches longer than the CC—111.9 inches compared to 106.7 inches—and is paired with shorter overhangs for more dynamic proportions. Arteon is longer and wider as well, translating into more interior space.



The exterior design immediately sets Arteon apart from its competitors. A true fastback, it harkens more to luxury models with its wide, planted stance and sloping rear roofline. Arteon’s sleek lines are accentuated by standard LED headlights and taillights, a wide chrome grille and frameless side windows. Dual trapezoidal exhaust tips, chrome window surrounds and a rear decklid spoiler all add to the premium feel. Arteon rides on standard 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, with available 19-inch wheels. Arteon’s refined interior combines high-tech features with everyday usability. Premium materials throughout and trapezoidal design elements give the vehicle an upscale, yet modern feel. The 2019 Arteon sports heated front seats with leatherette seating surfaces as standard, and offers available ventilated front seats, massaging driver’s seat, driver memory, Nappa leather seating surfaces, and heated rear seats. Standard features include KESSY keyless access and push-button start, 3-zone Climatronic® automatic climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Volkswagen Car-Net® App-Connect technology that offers compatible smartphone integration with the three major platforms—Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and MirrorLink®.



The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit is available, offering drivers a reconfigurable display of key data and the ability to position navigation data front and center for easy viewing. Other available features include Volkswagen Car-Net connected vehicle services; Dynaudio® premium audio; a panoramic sunroof; and a power trunk with Easy Open and Close, which allows drivers to walk up to the vehicle with keys in a pocket or purse and simply kick a foot under the rear bumper to pop the trunklid—closing the trunk only requires a touch of the button. The Arteon’s technology offerings extend beyond the cabin to include a comprehensive suite of available driver assistance technology. A rearview camera is standard, along with Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist), and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert. Available driver assistance features include: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop and Go; active Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist); High Beam Control (Light Assist); Parking Steering Assistant (Park Assist) including Park Distance Control; and Overhead View Camera (Area View). In addition, the 2019 Arteon offers a combination of both passive and active safety systems that are engineered to meet or exceed current crash regulations. These systems include the class-exclusive Automatic Post-Collision Braking System and a reactive hood.



The new Arteon will be powered by Volkswagen’s 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI® engine, making 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The power is taken to the front wheels via a standard eight-speed automatic transmission; 4Motion® all-wheel drive is available on every trim level. Arteon features a standard DCC® adaptive damping system, which manages the suspension’s rebound and compression rates individually, helping to improve vehicle dynamics, and a standard Start-Stop system designed to help improve fuel efficiency. Every Arteon model will come with the People First Warranty, America’s Best Bumper-to-Bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty. The warranty provides coverage for six-years or 72,000-miles (whichever occurs first), and the warranty can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout the remainder of its duration. The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon will be available in SE, SEL, and SEL Premium trim levels and is expected to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in the third quarter of 2018.



2018 Chicago Auto Show Photo Gallery

























