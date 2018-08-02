#CAS2018: Nissan Goes Hardcore With Factory Lift Kit Titan

For the first time ever, Nissan is offering a factory-authorized suspension lift kit for select models of the TITAN and TITAN XD full-size pickups.

The bolt-on kits, developed by California-based ICON Vehicle Dynamics, offer a more aggressive exterior appearance, increased ground clearance and a suspension lift of up to three inches. Constructed for TITAN and TITAN XD Crew Cab 4x4 models, the suspension lift kits will be available beginning spring 2018.

"We worked with ICON, a proven name in suspension lift-kit engineering, to develop the first kits to be offered through our Nissan dealer network," said Billy Hayes, division vice president, LCV and Trucks, Nissan North America, Inc. "They came back to us with a kit that is easy to install, maintains TITAN and TITAN XD's impressive factory payload and towing capabilities, and allows the trucks to be returned to stock for resale or end-of-lease return."


2018 Chicago Auto Show Photo Gallery

The ICON suspension lift kit package is available on TITAN and TITAN XD Crew Cab 4x4 models. The kits include adjustable-height coil-over shock absorbers tuned specifically for TITAN and TITAN XD, custom rod end bearings and patent-pending Delta Joints. No cutting or drilling is required.

"With the suspension lift kit's increased wheel travel and damping ability, ride quality should be enhanced both off-road and on," added Hayes. "TITAN and TITAN XD are the most accessorized models in the entire Nissan lineup and the ICON kits are a great addition."

Every 2018 TITAN and TITAN XD is covered by America's Best Truck Limited Warranty1, featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Consumers can see their dealer for limited warranty details. The ICON suspension lift kit is covered by a separate warranty offered by ICON Vehicle Dynamics.

2018 Chicago Auto Show Photo Gallery




















User Comments

TomM

The full size pick up market in the USA remains that last bastion of American unity against the rest of the world. GM and Ford will continue to dominate it simply because the buyers want an AMerican Brand - even though Chrysler is not longer that.

Nissan and Toyota will continue to pick up scraps at certain sides of the market - but I do not believe they will ever really be a factor in it. Nor will Mercedes.

Since the smaller pick ups were a market created by the foreign manufacturers - there is a better chance for them there - ALTHOUGH I still believe that if GM, FORD and CHRYSLER decided to really take back that market and had the production capacity to do so - they would do that as well.Remember that the Current GM colorado et al - has run into Production limitation - and probably could sell thousands more if they could produce them

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2018 5:03:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

