CAUGHT Testing In Asia: Could This Be The New Ford Ranger?

We’re literally only a week and a half away from what we believe to be a big deal for Ford truck fans: the return of the mid-size Ranger in the US. Although Ford has yet to confirm anything, we highly expect to see the new Ranger at the Detroit Auto Show this month. As of this writing, Ford has managed to avoid any leaked Ranger images, so we’ve had to make due with spy photos. However, Thai-language Headlight Magazine has published several images of what could very well be the real deal.



