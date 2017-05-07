CEO Says To Fear Not, BMW Will Overtake Mercedes In US Sales... But With What?

Mercedes-Benz held off BMW again last month to preserve its substantial midyear lead in U. S. luxury auto sales. BMW's CEO isn’t ready to accept being relegated to the second position.

Mercedes sold 28,994 cars and light trucks in the U.S. last month, a record for June and up 1.8 percent from a year ago. BMW eked out a gain of 0.4 percent and sold just 32 vehicles fewer than Mercedes, which has won five of the past six months. With Monday’s results, Mercedes retains a lead of about 12,900 vehicles this year.