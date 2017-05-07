CEO Says To Fear Not, BMW Will Overtake Mercedes In US Sales... But With What?

Agent009 submitted on 7/5/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:56:53 AM

0 user comments | Views : 624 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes-Benz held off BMW again last month to preserve its substantial midyear lead in U.

S. luxury auto sales. BMW's CEO isn’t ready to accept being relegated to the second position.

Mercedes sold 28,994 cars and light trucks in the U.S. last month, a record for June and up 1.8 percent from a year ago. BMW eked out a gain of 0.4 percent and sold just 32 vehicles fewer than Mercedes, which has won five of the past six months. With Monday’s results, Mercedes retains a lead of about 12,900 vehicles this year.



Read Article


CEO Says To Fear Not, BMW Will Overtake Mercedes In US Sales... But With What?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]