CES: Tesla's Biggest Nightmare Just Knocked It Out Of The Park — The All-New Faraday Future FF 91

For months we've been getting teased and hearing a bit more about an all-new electric vehicle manufacturer. Known as Faraday Future, it's another American-based EV automaker that's aiming to take on the big dog at the moment.



That would be Tesla.



Faraday Future FF91



With its concept vehicle fully uncloaked and making a debut at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) the all-new FF 91 is essentially something you'd expect to hear about in 2017. That's because on paper it sounds completely unbelievable.



Its specs will make your head spin. Over 1,000 horsepower, an EPA-estimated 375+ miles on a charge, more than 30 sensors, the traditional key gets ditched for facial recognition, and more. Think of it as the closest thing to the Jetson's car. Except better.



That's because zero to 60 happens in 2.39 seconds.



If that's all you needed to hear you should be refreshed to hear that you can put down a $5,000 fully refundable deposit via the company's website. Although there's been some turbulence at Faraday Future as of late, we're interested to see where this goes.



Faraday Future's press release follows:



FF 91 Press Release | Faraday Future A NEW SPECIES IS BORN WITH THE LAUNCH OF FF 91 FARADAY FUTURE’S FIRST PRODUCTION VEHICLE WILL REFORMAT THE FUTURE OF MOBILITY LAS VEGAS, January 3, 2017 – Faraday Future (FF) has revealed FF 91 (“nine one”), its first production vehicle, at an exclusive event prior to the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Built upon the company’s Variable Platform Architecture (VPA), FF 91 represents a bold new breed of electric mobility that combines supercar performance, precise handling, the comfort of an ultra-luxury passenger vehicle, and a unique collection of intelligent internet features. Starting now FF will start accepting reservations for FF 91 through the company’s newly redesigned website, FF.com. Reservations are $5,000 and are fully refundable. The first 300 orders will have the option to upgrade their reservation in March 2017 to join an exclusive launch series, the Alliance Edition. THE NEW PERFORMANCE FF’s proprietary VPA is a flexible powertrain system featuring a monocoque vehicle structure in which the chassis and body are a single form – providing measurable improvements in overall vehicle rigidity, safety and handling. An available all-wheel drive system offers greater traction, control and precise power distribution. The VPA also houses class-leading battery technology, multiple motor and battery configurations, as well as the company’s first patent: the FF Echelon Inverter. FF 91’s powertrain features a multi-motor setup, enabling real-time torque vectoring to the rear wheels. This technology delivers superior acceleration, safety while leveraging rear-wheel steering for agile cornering, allowing drivers to confidently execute maneuvers like merging onto freeways or accelerating out of dangerous scenarios. Peak motor power is 783 kW, equating to 1050 HP, delivering a record-breaking 0-60 mph time of 2.39 seconds. FF 91’s battery technology doesn’t sacrifice range for performance. Outfitted with a 130 kWh battery, FF 91 achieves a range of 378 miles (EPA est.) and over 700 km (NEDC est.) from the world’s highest energy density battery, engineered in partnership with LG Chem. Similarly, the system’s compact design enables more cabin space for greater comfort and safety. FF 91 also has the fastest charge speed currently available, with the ability to charge at more than 500 miles per hour. The home charger, included with the vehicle, achieves 50 percent to full charge in under 4.5 hours at 240V. DESIGN WITHOUT BOUNDARIES, FIRST CLASS COMFORT Exterior FF 91’s design philosophy is driven by aerodynamics. The sleek, rounded front fascia and edgy, angular rear create a striking form that improves aerodynamic efficiency to increase range. The signature UFO line that runs around the mid-section of the vehicle provides FF 91 with a unique but simple, stabilizing design element. Similarly, the wide stance and long wheelbase deliver a spacious and luxurious interior environment. FF 91’s gateway doors blend form and function by providing a stylish entry system with easier accessibility. Each door can open automatically and independently, allowing for quick and convenient passenger pick up. Sensors prevent the doors from opening too wide and making unwanted contact with the surrounding objects. FF 91’s exterior lighting is focused on communication. The vehicle reimagines lighting systems by creating a deeper connection between car and driver. When users approach FF 91, the vehicle’s rocker panel illuminate with an owner confirmation sequence that brightens based on proximity – FF 91 recognizes and welcomes you. The system uses intuitive patterns to communicate messages to its users like welcome sequences and charging states, as well as autonomous driving mode prompts. By design, the lighting system will improve safety by informing pedestrians and other drivers when FF 91 is driving autonomously. Interior Riding in FF 91, users will feel more rested and energized, even after being stuck in traffic for hours. The rear seats deliver industry-leading rear-seat reclining angles, putting passengers in the biomechanically and ergonomically optimal position for comfort. This first class rear seating experience provides lower leg, lumbar, and upper back adjustments and support. The seats also offer massage, heating, and ventilation for cooling. FF 91’s panoramic roof includes smart dimming glass technology. The glass roof, rear and side windows all feature PDLC (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal) glass, which is operated by users tapping on the glass, providing instant privacy and shade from the exterior environment. NEXT-GENERATION CONNECTIVITY, SEAMLESS PERSONALIZATION Through its strategic partnership with LeEco, a global Internet company that seamlessly blends devices, content, applications and distribution into a first-of-its kind ecosystem, FF 91 offers the ultimate in-car connectivity. FF EcoSystem integrates users’ digital lives into FF 91, giving access to the apps and content, while learning user’s preferences over time to create a smarter, more personalized experience. Creating a FFID account establishes a global profile that travels with users through the FF EcoSystem and remembers personal preferences, such as seating positions, favorite music and movies, ideal temperatures, and driving style settings to ensure users have a consistent experience across the FF EcoSystem powered by multiple in-car modems. FF is also introducing advanced facial recognition technology – called Arrival Interface – allowing drivers and passengers to unlock the car without a key. A camera installed in the B-pillar between front and back seats can accurately identify the user’s face to grant vehicle entry. Similarly, interior cameras use this technology to recognize users and automatically adjust interior settings to their preferences. FF 91 can not only recognize faces, but also facial expressions and moods it uses to auto-prompt an experience to match, using music, temperature, scent, content, massage and more. Users’ facial recognition data is saved natively and securely in the vehicle. In addition to adjusting interior preferences via facial recognition or mobile device connectivity, FF 91 is the first car where you don’t need a key. The keyless welcoming system recognizes users as they approach the vehicle, greets users by opening the door and proactively adjusting to customized FFID settings inside. Similarly, the FFCTRL app allows users to customize and control their in-vehicle experience, get real time vehicle status reports, summon your vehicle, and more. INTELLIGENT SAFETY FF 91 will be the first production vehicle to feature retractable 3D lidar, a critical component to FF’s multi-layer redundancy features for autonomous driving. Lidar is part of a complex sensor system including 10 high definition cameras, 13 long and short range radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors. FF 91 possesses significantly more sensors compared to other vehicles, and industry-leading computing power to quickly extract data from all those sensors and correct driving decisions. The standard rearview mirror has been replaced by a high definition display that merges the live feed from the side mirrors and rearview camera into a single, seamless image. The camera’s strategic placement provides a much better vantage point of what’s surrounding the vehicle, virtually eliminating blind spots. Combined with the views from the exterior mirror cameras, the overall system improves safety by creating a wider exterior field of vision from inside FF 91. The Driverless Valet parking feature enables FF 91 to park itself after the driver has exited the vehicle. Powered by the FFCTRL app, drivers can also summon the vehicle from its parking spot or schedule a pick up at a desired time and location. Today, the system is capable of parking FF 91 in private parking lots and roads. As legislation advances to allow for public use of this technology, FF 91 will be able to park itself anywhere users go. RESERVATIONS START NOW FF will begin accepting reservations for FF 91 through the company’s newly redesigned website, FF.com. The first 300 orders will have the opportunity to upgrade to an exclusive launch series, the Alliance Edition, in March 2017. A portion of the sales proceeds for each Alliance Edition sold will be donated towards an environmental fund which closely aligns with FF’s sustainability efforts. Additionally, the first unit of the FF 91 Alliance Edition will be auctioned at a gala in March. All proceeds from the first Alliance Edition’s auction will also be donated to the environmental fund. The production of FF 91 is planned to start in 2018. KEY SPECIFICATIONS AND FEATURES Specifications Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds Power: 1050 HP Range: 378 miles (EPA est.) and over 700 km (NEDC est.) Charging Speed: More than 500 miles per hour ADAS Sensor Suite: 13 long and short range radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, 10 high definition cameras, 1 3D retractable lidar Length: 206.7”/ 5250mm Wheelbase: 126" / 3200mm Width: 89.9" / 2283mm Height 62.9” / 1598mm Features Facial Recognition Technology Driverless Valet Parking Feature: FF 91 can park itself True Keyless Entry: first car where you don’t need a key First class experience: NASA-inspired zero gravity seats offer industry leading rear seat reclining position Best in class high-speed internet on the road FFID: global user profile that travels with the user through the FF Ecosystem





