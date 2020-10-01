CES: The Federal Government Is Adjusting Automated Vehicle Guidelines To Improve Safety And R&D

This year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) brought forth more than simply some interesting, forward-thinking concepts. It also was a launching pad for truly awful concepts.



Kidding. Well, sort of.



It also was where the U.S. Department of Transportation's Elaine Chao made some brief remarks to roll out updated guidelines for autonomous vehicles. Emphasizing safety, Chao noted that it was time for the federal government to provide federal oversight and help streamline regulations. According to Chao this will unify autonomous vehicle efforts across 38 federal departments.



Given that AV efforts have slowed after the 2018 death of a woman in Arizona after an autonomous Uber struck her, it's about time the federal government step in to help usher innovation with a complex technology.



...“Safety is always No. 1 at the U.S. Department of Transportation,” department Secretary Elaine Chao said in a short speech at CES, the big consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, where the new guidelines were announced. But “remaining technology neutral” is a department commitment and “protecting American innovation and creativity” is another top priority...



...“Realizing the vast potential of AVs will require collaboration and information sharing” among industry, government and institutions involved in auto safety, Chao said.



But the sharing and publicizing of data will remain a hot-button policy issue. “Protecting intellectual property” of the tech companies is key to innovation, Chao said. But how to separate proprietary data from safety data, and whether to enforce corporate disclosure of safety data, has drawn little public discussion...



