CES2017: Genesis Goes For The Jugular - Announces New Rear-Wheel Drive Sports Car

In April last year, Genesis boss Manfred Fitzgerald said the brand is not interested in creating a halo sports car and instead will focus on building vehicles that customers want. Apparently, the top managers at the premium brand from South Korea have changed their minds in the last several months, as now two Hyundai executives have confirmed work on a new Genesis-branded sports car has already started.



The information comes from Hyundai design vice-president Luc Donckerwolke and vice-chairman of research and development, Woong-chul Yang, who hinted to WheelsMagazine that the vehicle will have a two-seat layout and will probably be powered by a hybrid system.





