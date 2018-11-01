#CES2018: Are All Of These Screens Getting Out Of Control?

The screens are out of control in the cars of CES 2018.

They’re everywhere—draped across your whole dashboard, in your steering wheel, in place of the moonroof above your head. They provide information, data, entertainment, and—the word of the year in mobility circles—connectivity. It’s a good bet that next year screens will be embedded in retractable sunshades that can cover a whole window. Why not? After all, that’s the point of OLED screens—they can be draped over stuff or spooled up until desired.


zlives

more cowbell

PUGPROUD

Give me analog dials for vehicle information (rpm, speed, etc) and screens for infortainment. All screen dashboards lack character, are visually flat lacking depth, and look cheap. Just my point of view...

MDarringer

More screens = more distraction

CANADIANCOMMENTS

They are of no interest to me as a driver. They should take inspiration from the McLaren 720S and be able to minimize or like the new Bentley Continental GT, make them completely disappear.

llaroo

Pintos are looking more appealing these days

wilfred

I just know these technologies will affect car ownership overall experience more bad than good in so many ways...

