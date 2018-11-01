CES2018: Are All Of These Screens Getting Out Of Control?

The screens are out of control in the cars of CES 2018. They’re everywhere—draped across your whole dashboard, in your steering wheel, in place of the moonroof above your head. They provide information, data, entertainment, and—the word of the year in mobility circles—connectivity. It’s a good bet that next year screens will be embedded in retractable sunshades that can cover a whole window. Why not? After all, that’s the point of OLED screens—they can be draped over stuff or spooled up until desired.





