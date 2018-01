Electric cars are getting more practical by the day, but once the barrier to convenience is broken—enabling ranges in the 500-mile range and up while charge times drop to 10 minutes or less—it’s game over for the internal combustion engine. Despite the clout that Henrik Fisker’s name carries in the automotive world, the designer turned entrepreneur would like little more than to shorten the time frame it takes that vision becomes a reality, according to what he told Autocar.



Read Article