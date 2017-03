The Volkswagen T-Roc has been revealed in a CGI image, revealing the upcoming small SUV's full styling.

Taking clear inspiration from the Tiguan’s design, albeit on a smaller, lower-riding body, the T-Roc also draws heavily from the next Polo, which was recently spotted undisguised.

Given the T-Roc’s size, it’s likely to share engines with the Polo, as well as smaller Golf engines; the 1.0-litre three-cylinder and 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engines are mooted