COMPROMISED: Used Tesla Computers Are Surfacing On Ebay Complete With User Data

Tesla has been throwing away computers without wiping them, leaving some customer accounts compromised.

Be aware if Tesla ever had to replace your onboard computer.

With Tesla Autopilot computer upgrade and a recently announced MCU2 upgrade on top of regular replacements for performance issues, Tesla is changing a lot of computers in its vehicles today.

Now the fact that a lot of used Tesla computers are showing up on eBay raises some questions about Tesla’s process to get rid of those computers, which can often contain sensitive information, like Google or Spotify usernames and passwords.


mre30

Question - when you get the ICU or your data "Command" screen and computer replaced on your Mercedes, is their a dealer employee who 'wipes' your spotify and personal contacts from the device before it gets chucked in the dumpster?

Living in NYC, my 'daily' is always preowned (currently 2018 750i xDrive bought for basically 1/2 price) since the streets destroy cars- every single CPO I have bought for the past 10 year has had somebody else's data on the user interface system.

In fact on my last CPO S550 - I drove by the prior owners house as it was on my way home.

If anybody wants privacy, its up to them. For example, do not allow Apple CarPlay to download your contacts into the vehicle's RAM. A few simple steps can keep your data safe - you just need to pay attention.

By the way, I am so happy that I kicked MB to the curb. I am SOOO much happier with BMW. The 750i is a joy to drive versus the ponderous S550. Plus with CPO you get more warranty so you can keep your Euro tech covered for longer without buying more warraty.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/4/2020 10:28:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent009

I think it is a double edged sword. The users needs to clear data IF they know the CPU is to be replaced, but that isn't always the case. Sometimes the CPU is replaced without the owner knowing until after it is done. Then the service facility should also wipe data.

Very much like when you trade in a phone, you wipe the data and they wipe it again.

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/4/2020 10:58:18 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

More unethical dealings from Tesla.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/4/2020 11:04:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

