CONFIRMED: 2019 Ford Ranger To Start At Just $24,300

Remember last week when Ford accidentally made its configurator live for their eagerly-awaited non-colossal truck, the 2019 Ranger? Then Ford said that the prices ($24,300 for the base, $24,000 if you don’t want a truck bed) were all wrong.

Well, it’s back up, and those prices are still there.

