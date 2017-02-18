CONFIRMED: BMW To Build ~150 Units Of A 2017 M2 "Performance Edition"

Earlier this week some chatter emerged on the BMW forums discussing a potential special edition for the M2's 2017 model year. This follows on quite a bit of chatter concerning the rumored club sport model and a potentially larger motor that may make its way into the M2.



At least that's what the internet rumor mill has going on for it this moment.



Turns out that BMW will be building a limited run of M2 that have performance in mind. Or, shall I say "performance."



For $61,695* you can now order one of 150 units to be built with a coilover suspension, M Performance exhaust and some blacked out trim bits. In addition, there's some decontenting, which I like but I am sure some will raise their brows. That's because this vehicle will forego power/lumbar/heated seats, dual-zone climate control, the Harmon Kardon sound system and a couple other tiny things.



*Price does not include title, taxes and other fees.



So, what do YOU think, Spies? Should I try to change my order or leave my M2 order as is?



Full details below, which were confirmed by a BMW spokesperson.



Note: Our cover image is merely a file photo. No images of this edition have been released yet.





We bring you full details on the M2 Performance Edition (ZL9 option)!



The 2017 M2 Performance Edition is a US only model limited to 150 units. Selected US dealerships will be able to order it at this time with a suggested MSRP of $61,695 (including Destination and Handling).



The Performance Edition features the following equipment changes to the standard M2:



• Manually adjustable sport seats without heat or lumbar. The styling and upholstery is the same as other 2017 M2’s.

• Basic keyless entry, without comfort access

• Single zone automatic climate control

• HiFi audio system, in place of Harman Kardon audio.

• Removal of the smoker’s package

• Addition of black mirror caps



M Performance Accessories



• M Performance Coilover Suspension specifically tuned for the M2

• M Performance Exhaust

• Titanium Exhaust tips

• Black Kidney Grilles

• Black side gills

• M Performance illuminated door sill

• LED door projectors with customer "Performance Edition" image



M Drivers Package



This M Performance Edition offers enthusiasts simplified content combined with M Performance Accessories to offer a firmer suspension, different acoustics and exterior differentiation. Each vehicle will be offered in Alpine White to complement the M Performance parts and will be equipped with the M Driver's Package which includes a unique 1-day High Performance Driving class and increases the top speed to 168 mph.



P.S. The above configuration/equipment is the only way a customer can spec an M2 this way.



P.S.S. The M2 Performance Edition is available in both manual and DCT.



