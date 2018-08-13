CONFIRMED: Cadillac Is Developing An A3, CLA Competitor

Cadillac is in the midst of reworking its lineup of passenger cars. There’s a new CT5 under way to split the difference between the current ATS and CTS, effectively replacing the latter. But here we have something different, something… smaller. And our spy photographers tell us it’s paving the way for a new entry-level sedan for the American luxury marque.

Tipped to carry the CT3 or CT4 badge, this sedan is expected to slot in (size-wise) below the ATS and effectively take its place as Cadillac’s smallest model.