CONFIRMED: Faulty Takata Air Bag Claims Its 16th Victim

Honda Motor Co said on Friday it had confirmed a 16th U. S. death has been tied to a faulty Takata air bag inflator.



The Japanese automaker said that after a joint inspection Friday with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it had confirmed a faulty air bag inflator was to blame for a June 2018 death of a driver after the crash of a 2002 Honda Civic in Buckeye, Arizona.



The defect, which leads in rare instances to air bag inflators rupturing and sending metal fragments flying, has prompted the largest automotive recall in U.S. history and is tied to 14 U.S. deaths in Honda vehicles and two in Ford Motor Co vehicles since 2009...



Read Article