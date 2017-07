The long-rumoured Ferrari SUV is still on the cards, according to auto analyst Max Warburton, who claims the future model is being called an FUV (Ferrari Utility Vehicle) and does not have visible rear doors.



Last month, Ferrari's commercial boss Enrico Galliera told Autocar: "We are not producing an SUV, because an SUV is not a sports car – it can be fast, but it's not a sports car. We are not producing a four-door, because while a four-door can be fast it's not a sports car."







