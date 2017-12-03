CONFIRMED: Lexus' All-New UX Is Given The GREEN Light — What Would YOU Change For Production?

Making its debut at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, Lexus showed off an all-new, rugged concept. Dubbed the UX, it definitely takes the rather edgy styling the brand's employed as of late and dials it up to 11.



Seriously, this thing is quite unlike any Lexus we've seen before.



It's brute-ish, it's brash and it certainly commands a presence. If you ask us it seems to be aiming squarely at the likes of the Jeep Wrangler with its large wheel and tires, and plastic fenders.



According to an interview that happened at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, we're in for a treat too. That's because a global Lexus executive vice president has confirmed that the UX has been given the green light and we will be seeing it come to life. Soon.



Could its big-time, production debut come at the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS)? Something tells us to keep your eyes peeled...





Speaking to motoring.com.au at the Geneva motor show overnight, Lexus International executive vice president Yoshihiro Sawa confirmed a road-going version of the wild 2016 Paris show star was on its way.



Sawa described the vehicle as an important part of the Toyota-owned luxury brand’s plan to chase younger buyers.



“We are doing [UX],” he said. “Please expect UX, it’s not so far away..."





The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



