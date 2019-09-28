CONFIRMED! Mazda Has Officially Announced The Arrival Of Its First EV, Gets October Debut

Mazda is set to usher in an all-new era for the Japanese automaker. That's because it will be debuting its first-ever electric vehicle to the market.



Slated to appear for the very first time at the Tokyo Motor Show, Mazda has released a teaser for its EV. October 23 is the date.



As of now, not much is known about Mazda's effort.



Prototypes have been spotted wearing a 2020 CX-30 body and reports indicate the prototype was equipped with a 35.5 kWh battery, which should deliver about 150 miles on a full charge. The internet rumor mill suggests a US-focused variant would receive a range extender but we'll see when the time comes. Mazda has indicated that its EV will be an all-new vehicle, so, we're expecting a compact sport-utility vehicle of some sort given it was testing with a CX-30's body on top of its chassis.



