CONFIRMED: New Taycan Will Have OVER 600HP And 300 Mile Range

The 2015 Mission E will be changing its name to Taycan for the production version due in 2019, but it will keep the impressive technical specifications as confirmed today through a press release. Without further ado, Porsche has announced the company’s very first electric vehicle will boast two permanently synchronous motors – one for the front axle and the other driving the rear wheels – providing a combined output of more than 600 horsepower (440 kilowatts).

These two electric motors are going to be fed by high-voltage lithium-ion batteries providing enough juice for a range of more than 500 kilometers (310 miles), although the testing cycle upon which this number is based has not been specified. Let’s just hope it’s based on Europe’s upcoming Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) rather than on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) to be replaced in September.