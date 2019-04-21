CONFIRMED + SPIED: Mercedes' Next-gen SL-Class Is To Get MORE Sporting Intentions, Align With AMG GT

When it comes to the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, it's pretty hard to argue against one of my dear friend's description of it. He says, "It's just a car for a rich guy who wants to pretend they like cars."



I can't really argue with that.



That's because the SL is simply a boulevard cruiser. That's not a bad thing, it's just a fact of how it drives and its luxury appointments.



That's set to change though, according to the latest reports from our friends at Autocar who spoke with Mercedes-AMG's boss, Tobias Moers. According to Moers, the AMG team is taking care of the vehicle's development.



The next-gen SL will share many components with the second-gen AMG GT. Also a welcome departure will be the SL's folding hard-top, which will be replaced with a power folding rag top.





...Autocar first scooped the new SL last October and now Moers has confirmed details of it.



“We’re bringing back the historic DNA of the SL," he said. "It's far sportier [this time round]. It will have a perfect compromise between driving dynamics and comfort because it’s still kind of a cruiser too.”



This is the first time AMG has overseen development of an SL.



Moers said: “Handing over SL to AMG as the performance and sports car brand is great. There’s lots of responsibility behind that, and I’m really honoured..."



