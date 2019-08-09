CONFIRMED! The OFFICIAL Debut Of The All-new Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Is Just Around The Corner...

2019 has been a big year for the Chevrolet Corvette. Now revealed in its latest form factor, a mid-engine coupe, enthusiasts have been going bananas.



It helps when there's a slew of power and the price is a relative bargain.



One thing that was caught during the C8 Stingray's launch was a teaser image of a design mule. But, it wasn't just any all-new Corvette. It was the convertible variant.



Looking more like an exotic from Ferrari or McLaren, the all-new C8 Corvette Convertible will feature what is thought to be a power folding retractable hard top with integrated, flying buttresses that descend into the rear decklid.



Until now, it's been a bit of a head scratcher as to when the next-gen Corvette Convertible would debut. Well, ponder no more, Spies. The Corvette Assembly Plant Manager, Kai Spande, recently was giving a talk and he noted that the convertible will be revealed "...in the October timeframe."



He makes note of it in the clip below, starting around the 58:20 mark.







Corvette Assembly Plant Manager Kai Spande shares exclusive videos and photos showing the various stages of production of the 2020 Corvette Stingray include the very first C8 to be built inside the plant.



