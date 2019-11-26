CONSPIRACY THEORY! Tesla CyberTruck Windows Didn't KILL THEMSELVES!

It doesn't matter which industry you're in or what part of popular culture you follow, conspiracy theorists are EVERYWHERE.



Can you all repeat after me? Epstein didn't kill himself!

You can't go an hour online without seeing some reference to that.

Now, these pot stirrer's are floating the idea that Tesla had the CyberTrucks windows break on purpose.

That it was ALL a PR stunt to create buzz. And did it EVER!

It's up there with the Epstein memes and the CAT!

So what's your call? Was it a stunt or was it a weird, unexpected outcome?

Spies, discuss.


User Comments

SanJoseDriver

That would be something, but I don't think it was. The live and unbleeped OMFG seemed pretty authentic. I didn't hear it the first time since I was saying it myself while watching the reveal. They also rushed the slides afterwards, it was clear something was up.

The windows got a lot of buzz, but I think they would have more sales if the demo actually worked. There are so many cool things about the truck that got overlooked because of that f-up.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 11/26/2019 10:40:04 PM   

